CSTO to Discuss Interaction of Allies at Wednesday Meeting - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) council will discuss interaction among allies and ways to boost the efficiency of the bloc at a meeting on December 2, which will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) council will discuss interaction among allies and ways to boost the efficiency of the bloc at a meeting on December 2, which will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

"It is planned to discuss interaction of allies within the organization, further boost of CSTO efficiency, and to exchange opinions on pressing international and regional security matters," the Kremlin press service said.

The meeting will be held as a video conference.