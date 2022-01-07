UrduPoint.com

CSTO To Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers To Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased - CSTO Head

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

CSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased - CSTO Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The peacekeeping force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan will consist of about 2,500 people, but the number can be increased if necessary, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The contingent of the collective peacekeeping force may differ in size. Now, according to the decisions that have been made, there are about 2,500 people," Zas said.

At the same time, the peacekeepers will make further decisions based on the situation, he noted.

"We have the whole list of units, formations included in the CSTO peacekeeping forces. There are about 3,600 people. So, if necessary, we will strengthen the grouping in Kazakhstan," Zas said.

The backbone of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO is made up of mobile units, which are usually in a state of constant combat readiness, Zas added.

