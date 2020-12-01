CSTO to Form Response Mechanism to Biological Threats in Near Future - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will form a response mechanism to biological threats in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Following the Tuesday CSTO council online meeting, the Russian top diplomat said that participants paid "a lot of attention to increasing our response to threats in the field of biological security". Lavrov added that there are a number of proposals that are being discussed.

"I am sure that we will soon form a special mechanism within the CSTO, which will consider these threats and develop specific recommendations on ways to stop them," Lavrov said.