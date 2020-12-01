UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO To Form Response Mechanism To Biological Threats In Near Future - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

CSTO to Form Response Mechanism to Biological Threats in Near Future - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will form a response mechanism to biological threats in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Following the Tuesday CSTO council online meeting, the Russian top diplomat said that participants paid "a lot of attention to increasing our response to threats in the field of biological security". Lavrov added that there are a number of proposals that are being discussed.

"I am sure that we will soon form a special mechanism within the CSTO, which will consider these threats and develop specific recommendations on ways to stop them," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.