CSTO to Give Belarus Security Assistance If Needed - Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of six ex-Soviet nations, will assure Belarus' security if it receives a formal request, its secretary general told Sputnik on Sunday.

"No such request has been submitted with regard to Belarus. Nonetheless, we are ready to give it our assistance if a request is made," Stanislav Zas said.

Zas added he believed that Belarus was able to deal with its internal problems on its own. The eastern European nation has been rocked by protests since the August 9 presidential election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last week that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had promised him military help after accusing NATO of building up forces near the country's western border. The Russian president's office said that aid would be provided under the existing Union State and CSTO treaties.