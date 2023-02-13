CSTO to Hold 3 Military Drills in Belarus in 2023 - Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus will host three military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2023, including Interaction, Echelon and Search, to ensure the combat readiness of the organization's collective forces, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Belarus will host three military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2023, including Interaction, Echelon and Search, to ensure the combat readiness of the organization's collective forces, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Tasmagambetov met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, with the two officials discussing strengthening security cooperation between CSTO nations amid the existing regional threats and issues.

"In order to strengthen the existing capabilities in the military sphere practical steps are envisaged, which are primarily aimed at ensuring combat readiness of the collective forces of the organization. In this regard, this year the following trainings are planned in the territory of Belarus: 'Interaction,' 'Echelon' and 'Search,'" Tasmagambetov told journalists following the meeting.

Belarus holds the CSTO presidency this year. In January, First Deputy State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Pavel Muraveiko said that the country would also organize an international conference on Eurasian security, a fairly broad dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries "along the CSTO-China lines."

The CSTO was established in 1992 as a military bloc for the CIS countries. Nowadays, the organization comprises six members: Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In January, Tasmagambetov, Kazakhstan's former prime minister, was appointed as the organization's new secretary general, replacing Stanislav Zas.