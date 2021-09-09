UrduPoint.com

CSTO To Hold Next Drills In Tajikistan In October Close To Afghan Border - Joint Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

CSTO to Hold Next Drills in Tajikistan in October Close to Afghan Border - Joint Staff

BALYKCHY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The next Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills will be held in October in Tajikistan in close proximity to the Afghan border, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Anatoly Sidorov announced on Thursday.

"In addition to the collective rapid deployment forces, we have rapid reaction forces, this component of our organization is even more powerful. It will be involved in the exercises that we will hold at Tajikistan's training grounds in the immediate vicinity of the border with Afghanistan in October," Sidorov told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tajikistan October Border

Recent Stories

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and Cri ..

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and CricViz

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Seri ..

OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series, delivering a Superior Port ..

9 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souv ..

Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

11 minutes ago
 The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the ..

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghan ..

21 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

41 minutes ago
 India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.