CSTO to Hold Next Drills in Tajikistan in October Close to Afghan Border - Joint Staff

BALYKCHY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The next Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) drills will be held in October in Tajikistan in close proximity to the Afghan border, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Anatoly Sidorov announced on Thursday.

"In addition to the collective rapid deployment forces, we have rapid reaction forces, this component of our organization is even more powerful. It will be involved in the exercises that we will hold at Tajikistan's training grounds in the immediate vicinity of the border with Afghanistan in October," Sidorov told reporters.