CSTO To Hold Series Of Military Drills On Western Borders In 2023 - Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 07:18 PM

CSTO to Hold Series of Military Drills on Western Borders in 2023 - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a series of military exercises on its western borders in 2023 as a measure of strategic deterrence, the secretary general of the bloc, Stanislav Zas, said on Monday.

"The CSTO is planning to hold a series of exercises there (in Belarus) next year. And this can also be considered as a measure of strategic deterrence," he said at a press-conference organized by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya, answering a question about the necessity to strengthen the bloc's western borders.

He also noted that the settlement of conflicts between members of the CSTO and preventing destabilization in the bloc would become a top priority in 2023.

In 2023, Belarus will chair the organization under the slogan "Through Solidarity and Cooperation Towards Peace and Security."

The CSTO was established in 1992 as a military bloc of the CIS countries. Nowadays, the organization comprises six members, namely Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

