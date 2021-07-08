CSTO to Immediately Consider Any Attack on Tajikistan From Afghan Territory - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will immediately consider any attack on Tajikistan from the territory of Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"If there is an attack on Tajikistan, this will be immediately considered by the CSTO. Representatives of the CSTO have visited the Tajik-Afghan border," Lavrov said, addressing students of the Far Eastern Federal University.

He added that the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group was boosting its presence in the northern parts of Afghanistan, near the border with Russian allies.