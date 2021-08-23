CSTO to Speed Up Adoption of Strengthening Tajik-Afghan Border Program

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed on Monday to accelerate the adoption of an interstate program of improving the Tajik-Afghan border security

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed on Monday to accelerate the adoption of an interstate program of improving the Tajik-Afghan border security.

The CSTO Collective Security Council's extraordinary session on the situation in Afghanistan, with the participation of the member states' leaders, took place via video conference.

"An agreement was reached to speed up the adoption of the Special Interstate Policy to strengthen the parts of the Tajik-Afghan border, proposed by the Republic of Tajikistan within the CSTO framework," the statement read.

The CSTO members also agreed to develop cooperation in combating threats and challenges, given the increasing presence of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The parties underscored the importance of restoring state power in Afghanistan through peaceful dialogue, taking into account the interests of all political, ethnic and religious groups.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would have occurred if militants had had to fight for the city.