CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries will be able to use their peacekeeping forces in UN-led peacekeeping operations, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday

"Important documents were signed on developing the CSTO's peacekeeping capacity, to which we pay special attention. A protocol was signed on introducing changes into the 2007 Agreement on the Peacekeeping Activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. These changes allow for the use of CSTO peacekeeping forces in UN-led peacekeeping operations through a coordinating state-member of the CSTO," Zas stated.