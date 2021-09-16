UrduPoint.com

CSTO To Use Its Peacekeeping Forces In UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries will be able to use their peacekeeping forces in UN-led peacekeeping operations, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries will be able to use their peacekeeping forces in UN-led peacekeeping operations, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday.

"Important documents were signed on developing the CSTO's peacekeeping capacity, to which we pay special attention. A protocol was signed on introducing changes into the 2007 Agreement on the Peacekeeping Activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. These changes allow for the use of CSTO peacekeeping forces in UN-led peacekeeping operations through a coordinating state-member of the CSTO," Zas stated.

Related Topics

Agreement

Recent Stories

UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Aus ..

UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Australia-UK-US Pact - Minister

45 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detecte ..

COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detected Earlier in September - Kreml ..

11 minutes ago
 Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Repor ..

Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report

12 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement t ..

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement to Riot on Days of Parliamentar ..

12 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls For Developing Legal Instrument to Prev ..

CSTO Calls For Developing Legal Instrument to Prevent Weapons' Deployment in Spa ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand aft ..

Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.