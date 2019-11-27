UrduPoint.com
CSTO Top Officials Review Solid Set Of Documents Before Heads Of State Meeting - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Participants of the joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) top diplomats, defense ministers and heads of security councils have reviewed a considerable package of documents that will be presented at the CSTO Collective Security Council session, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The meeting was very well organized. We focused on the tasks of strengthening the CSTO potential in various spheres, reviewed draft documents that will be submitted to the summit tomorrow ” to the Collective Security Council ” for consideration by heads of state. The package is substantial. One of the important documents .

.. is a draft of a joint statement, which will be considered tomorrow, on improving international cooperation to strengthen international and regional stability," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting.

According to Lavrov, the heads of CSTO member states on Thursday will pay close attention to ways to counter new challenges and threats, as well as crimes in the field of information.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, which was signed by post-Soviet states in 1992. The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan as full members.

