UrduPoint.com

CSTO Troops Did Not Fire Any Shots During January Events In Kazakhstan - Vershinin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

CSTO Troops Did Not Fire Any Shots During January Events in Kazakhstan - Vershinin

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers who were deployed in Kazakhstan last month to stop the violent protest clashes did not fire any shots, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers who were deployed in Kazakhstan last month to stop the violent protest clashes did not fire any shots, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The operation was conducted on a completely international legal basis, in full transparency and predictability," Vershinin said. "The peacekeepers did not fire any shots at all, and they proved to be a stabilizing factor."

Vershinin stressed that in January, Kazakhstan encountered unprecedented challenges to its security, integrity and sovereignty, and effective actions by the authorities and swift CSTO's assistance helped to avert a "disaster."

Vershinin also said the CSTO peacekeepers were protecting strategically important facilities in Kazakhstan and were involved in operations. As soon as the situation on the ground stabilized, the troops left the country, he added.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022 - residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas.

Later, protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions and took weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until January 19 and launched a counter-terrorism operation.

In the morning of January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government and led the country's Security Council. At the first meeting of the Security Council under his leadership, Tokayev described the situation in Kazakhstan as one undermining the integrity of the state and said he had asked the CSTO for assistance "in overcoming the terrorist threat."

The CSTO Collective Security Council decided to deploy the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation there. On January 13, it was announced that the CSTO mission was successfully completed. The peacekeepers began to return home from Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Militants Protest United Nations Russia Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less ..

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

32 seconds ago
 Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Respon ..

Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

34 seconds ago
 Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early fo ..

Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Bid ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Mi ..

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

2 minutes ago
 Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat ..

Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat of Russian Invasion - EU Lawma ..

2 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Says Iran Should Make Deci ..

French Foreign Minister Says Iran Should Make Decision on JCPOA as Tipping Point ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>