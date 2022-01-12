CSTO Troops Pullout From Kazakhstan to Begin on January 13, Last 10 Days - Organization

The withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from Kazakhstan will begin on January 13 and will be completed within ten days, the organization said

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that the start of the withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from the republic was scheduled for Thursday.

"The withdrawal of troops will begin on January 13 and will be completed within ten days," the CSTO said.