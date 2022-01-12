UrduPoint.com

CSTO Troops Pullout From Kazakhstan To Begin On January 13, Last 10 Days - Organization

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 10:23 PM

CSTO Troops Pullout From Kazakhstan to Begin on January 13, Last 10 Days - Organization

The withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from Kazakhstan will begin on January 13 and will be completed within ten days, the organization said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from Kazakhstan will begin on January 13 and will be completed within ten days, the organization said.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that the start of the withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent from the republic was scheduled for Thursday.

"The withdrawal of troops will begin on January 13 and will be completed within ten days," the CSTO said.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan January From

Recent Stories

Yawar Bukhari visits Nasheman, Darul Aman

Yawar Bukhari visits Nasheman, Darul Aman

2 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister Presents New Cabinet Agenda t ..

Czech Prime Minister Presents New Cabinet Agenda to Parliament for Confidence Vo ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for promoting coastal tourism, ensu ..

Prime Minister for promoting coastal tourism, ensuring environmental protection

2 minutes ago
 NATO Offered Russia to Mutually Restore Missions' ..

NATO Offered Russia to Mutually Restore Missions' Work, Moscow Gave No Answer Ye ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies United in Seeing Some of Russian Securi ..

US, Allies United in Seeing Some of Russian Security Proposals as Nonstarters - ..

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 7 Individuals - Tre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.