CSTO, UN Diplomats Meet in Moscow to Discuss Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo discussed matters of mutual interest, and commended the cooperation between the two organizations, the CSTO said on Friday.

Tasmagambetov received DiCarlo, who is on a visit to Moscow, at the organization's headquarters.

"A wide range of issues of mutual interest was discussed. The parties commended the cooperation between the CSTO Secretariat and specialized structures of the UN Secretariat, which is of a concrete and constructive nature.

The CSTO Secretariat's participation in the international discussion 'New Agenda for Peace', an initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, was particularly noted," the CSTO statement read.

The parties noted "the development of work contacts between the two organizations in maintaining international peace and security, including the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border crime and illegal migration."