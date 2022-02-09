CSTO, UN Discuss Integration of CSTO Into UN Peacekeeping Missions - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations are discussing the opportunities of integrating the CSTO into UN peacekeeping activities, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Mikael Agasandyan told Sputnik.

Last week, The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas would address the UN Security Council on February 16. According to Agasandyan, the peacekeeping topic will be the focus of attention of many speakers at the upcoming UN Security Council meeting. The diplomat added that the discussion of promising areas of cooperation, modalities for integrating the CSTO into UN peacekeeping activities, and issues of certification of training programs for CSTO peacekeeping forces personnel is being held.

"The regulatory and legal framework for peacekeeping activities is being developed in the format of the CSTO itself, which implies, among other things, the possibility of using the peacekeeping forces of our organization � it now has a total of 3,200 military personnel and about 600 representatives of the internal affairs bodies of the member states � in UN peacekeeping missions," Aghasandyan added.

The envoy noted that in December 2021, in order to study the practical experience of UN peacekeeping missions, the CSTO's representatives visited the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

There are good prospects for building up practical cooperation between the two organizations in the field of peacekeeping, taking into account the positive experience of using the CSTO peacekeeping potential in Kazakhstan, Aghasandyan said.