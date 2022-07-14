UrduPoint.com

CSTO, UN To Cooperate On Peacekeeping, Threat Response - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has underscored the necessity for further cooperation between the UN and the CSTO in responding to emerging challenges and threats, as well as in the field of peacekeeping, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022)

On Wednesday, Vershinin met in New York with permanent representatives of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to the United Nations to discuss the current political situation and measures to be taken to respond to emerging challenges and threats undermining the world stability.

"A common position was confirmed regarding the need for further integration of the UN and the CSTO efforts in order to effectively respond to emerging challenges and threats, as well as in favor of developing their cooperation in the field of peacekeeping," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed a number of international issues, including those on the agenda of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the ministry noted. Special attention was paid to the coordination of the efforts of the CSTO member states on the platform of the UN.

