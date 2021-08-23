UrduPoint.com

CSTO Unaware Of Arms Deliveries From Tajikistan To Afghan Panjshir - Zas

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

CSTO Unaware of Arms Deliveries From Tajikistan to Afghan Panjshir - Zas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has no information regarding deliveries of weapons from Tajikistan to Afghanistan's Panjshir province where resistance forces against the Taliban (banned in Russia) are based, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channel Herat Times reported, citing a source, that resistance forces delivered arms to Panjshir from Tajiklistan.

"No, we do not have such information," Zas told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

