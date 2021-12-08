UrduPoint.com

CSTO Visits Lebanon To Learn More About UN Peacekeeping Mission On Ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The delegation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has arrived in Lebanon to examine the activities of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) in the country, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov said on Wednesday.

The CSTO working visit is taking place from Sunday to Thursday. It was agreed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix in June.

"The CSTO is currently actively working to integrate CSTO peacekeeping potential into UN peacekeeping activities; this is one of the priority areas of the organization's activities. The main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the activities of the UN mission UNIFIL, and to learn about the specifics of how multinational peacekeeping contingents perform common tasks," Zaynetdinov said in a press release.

The CSTO delegation has already met with UNIFIL Deputy Head Jack Christofides and UNIFIL Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Hubert Gomart. They discussed practical cooperation in peacekeeping-related areas.

The CSTO delegation has also visited peacekeeping contingents, including those formed by CSTO member states, such as Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, according to Zaynetdinov.

UNIFIL was established in Lebanon in 1978 in the wake of Israeli invasion.

