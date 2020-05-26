UrduPoint.com
CSTO Wants To Establish 'Coordinating Nation' For Peacekeeping Cooperation With UN

Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

CSTO Wants to Establish 'Coordinating Nation' for Peacekeeping Cooperation With UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plans to enshrine in its documents a new "coordinating nation" title, this country will represent the alliance at peacekeeping talks with the United Nations, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Tuesday.

The possibility for CSTO to take part in UN peacekeeping operations is currently on the agenda, Zas told reporters, also pointing to the need to introduce certain changes into CSTO basic documents in view of this. The UN does not cooperate on peacekeeping with other organizations, only with countries separately, Zas noted.

"Therefore, we suggest introducing such a notion as 'coordinating nation' into the basic agreement. It will represent CSTO peacekeeping interests in the UN, negotiate with the UN and coordinate actions," Zas said.

