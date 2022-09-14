UrduPoint.com

CSTO Website Down Due To DDoS Attack - Secretariat

Published September 14, 2022

The website of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was hacked and subjected to a DDoS attack on Tuesday evening, the secretariat of the organization said on Wednesday

"On September 13, around 11 p.m. (Moscow time, 20:00 GMT), the official CSTO website www.odkb-csto.org was subjected to a DDoS attack," the secretariat said on Telegram.

The website was disrupted and several unauthorized attempts to make changes to some information messages were recorded, the secretariat said, adding that the website was inaccessible until Wednesday morning.

"At the moment, the performance of the website has been partially restored, measures are being taken to localize unauthorized interference and restore damaged or lost data," the organization added.

As of 13:20 GMT it was impossible to access the website.

