UrduPoint.com

CSTO Will Hold 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills In Kyrgyzstan As Yerevan Refused

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

CSTO Will Hold 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan as Yerevan Refused

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A joint exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" that was originally planned to be held in Armenia will take place in Kyrgyzstan, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Tuesday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in January Yerevan had informed the CSTO that it considers inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year.

The CSTO Joint Staff confirmed that received the notification.

"At the final stage, it is planned to conduct joint exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces 'Indestructible Brotherhood' on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, during which the tasks of post-conflicts, settlement in the crisis zone, and the conduct of a peacekeeping operation using the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in the interests of maintaining peace and security will be practiced," Sidorov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan Armenia Kyrgyzstan January

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

27 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

34 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

44 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercis ..

PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercises

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.