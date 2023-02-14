CSTO Will Hold 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan as Yerevan Refused

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A joint exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" that was originally planned to be held in Armenia will take place in Kyrgyzstan, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Tuesday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in January Yerevan had informed the CSTO that it considers inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year.

The CSTO Joint Staff confirmed that received the notification.

"At the final stage, it is planned to conduct joint exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces 'Indestructible Brotherhood' on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, during which the tasks of post-conflicts, settlement in the crisis zone, and the conduct of a peacekeeping operation using the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in the interests of maintaining peace and security will be practiced," Sidorov told reporters.