CSTO Working to Strengthen Cooperation With China - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is working to strengthen cooperation with China, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told Sputnik.

"Relevant work is being conducted - both between parliaments and through the foreign ministries, certain work is being carried out to strengthen cooperation between the CSTO and China," Zas said.

The CSTO includes six states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.