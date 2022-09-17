UrduPoint.com

CSTO's Head Holds Talks With Kyrgyz Foreign Minister On Border Situation - Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CSTO's Head Holds Talks With Kyrgyz Foreign Minister on Border Situation - Secretariat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas held a telephone conversation with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on the Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes, the parties consider the use of force and heavy arms unacceptable, the CSTO secretariat said on Saturday.

"At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan informed about the difficult situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region in connection with the fighting," the CSTO secretariat said.

Zas and Kulubaev underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire.

"The parties consider the use of force and heavy weapons, including artillery and multiple rocket launchers, unacceptable," the secretariat said.

The diplomats noted that the conflict should be resolved by peaceful means.

