CSU Head Soeder Believes German Conservatives Could Engage in Forming New Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Markus Soeder, the head of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) political party, does not rule out that conservatives, who lost the federal election, could be engaged in forming the future government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Markus Soeder, the head of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) political party, does not rule out that conservatives, who lost the Federal election, could be engaged in forming the future government.

"Coming second, it is impossible to qualify for forming a government, we can only make an offer, primarily out of responsibility for the country. We think that the participation of the CDU/CSU bloc in the government would be better for our country and people than its absence," Soeder said at a press conference on Monday.