BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Markus Soder, the prime minister of the German state of Bavaria and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), accepted on Tuesday the decision of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), its ruling coalition partner, to nominate CDU leader Armin Laschet as a candidate for chancellery during the September 26 election.

"The decision has been made. Armin Laschet will be the candidate for chancellor from the [CDU/CSU] alliance," Soder said at a briefing in Munich, broadcast by the N24 tv channel.