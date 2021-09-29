CTBTO Commission Head to Visit Moscow on October 4-6, Meet With Lavrov - Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The executive secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd will visit Moscow on October 4-6 and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the organization told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The executive secretary of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd will visit Moscow on October 4-6 and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the organization told Sputnik.

Floyd will also hold discussions with relevant officials, representatives of Rosatom and nonproliferation experts, the organization said.

Floyd took over as the commission's executive secretary in early August.