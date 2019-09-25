CTBTO Hopes Trump, Kim to Resume Denuclearization Dialogue - Executive Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) hopes that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will resume dialogue, CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It's our hope that they'll resume the discussions that's what President Trump said, that he's ready to talk again.

Chairman Kim has also said that he's ready to talk to the US president. Let's hope that the discussion will resume and then we will find a solution for the peninsula," Zerbo said.

It has been recently reported that North Korean and US representatives for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization could resume their working-level negotiations within two or three weeks. If progress is reached, Trump and Kim may reportedly hold their fourth meeting before the end of the year.