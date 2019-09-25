UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTBTO Hopes Trump, Kim To Resume Denuclearization Dialogue - Executive Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:05 PM

CTBTO Hopes Trump, Kim to Resume Denuclearization Dialogue - Executive Secretary

The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) hopes that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will resume dialogue, CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) hopes that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will resume dialogue, CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It's our hope that they'll resume the discussions that's what President Trump said, that he's ready to talk again.

Chairman Kim has also said that he's ready to talk to the US president. Let's hope that the discussion will resume and then we will find a solution for the peninsula," Zerbo said.

It has been recently reported that North Korean and US representatives for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization could resume their working-level negotiations within two or three weeks. If progress is reached, Trump and Kim may reportedly hold their fourth meeting before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Trump Progress Kim Jong May

Recent Stories

Japan offers assistance for earthquake victims in ..

3 minutes ago

Indian newspaper praises austerity drive of Imran ..

3 minutes ago

Seven People Dead, 14 Rescued as Boat Capsizes in ..

3 minutes ago

Health minister visits to Mouliv Amir Shah Hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Israel final vote results give Netanyahu additiona ..

3 minutes ago

CTBTO Lauds Russia's Technical, Political Support ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.