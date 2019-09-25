Russia provides the strongest possible technical and political support to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia provides the strongest possible technical and political support to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As far as the CTBT is concerned, we have had the strongest possible technical and political support from Russia, to the highest level. Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, and even President [Vladimir] Putin on the 20th anniversary of the CTBT in 2016 came out openly to talk about the importance of the CTBT and its entry into force. And we see that from many other countries. We want this verification system to be strong: the IMS [International Monitoring System], the International Data Centre and the On-Site Inspection capability. And we need support from all our states signatories to achieve that.

Russia is doing that," Zerbo said.

The CTBTO plans to soon complete the construction of an IMS segment on the Russian territory, Zerbo added.

"We have a few challenges in finalizing some of the station construction, and we're working diligently on that. We have a technical coordination committee that is working to try to iron out some of the challenges so that we can finalize the segment of the IMS on Russian territory. We are up to speed with that, and we hope to finish this soon," Zerbo specified.

The CTBT, under which signatories pledge to halt nuclear weapons tests, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. It is set to enter into force only after all states in Annex 2 sign and ratify it. The treaty is yet to be ratified by the United States and China, among other countries. Meanwhile, Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000.