CTBTO Registers No Unusual Activities On Korean Peninsula Since 2017 - Executive Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:05 PM

CTBTO Registers No Unusual Activities on Korean Peninsula Since 2017 - Executive Secretary

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has not registered any unusual activities on the Korean Peninsula since 2017, CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik.

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell has recently said that the United States believes that North Korea continues producing nuclear weapons.

"No. So far all the six nuclear test explosions that were announced by the DPRK were registered by our International Monitoring System (IMS), and then the data were made available to every country. Apart from the six that we know of, I can't recall any other unusual detection on the Korean peninsula," Zerbo said.

There have been many aftershocks after North Korea's sixth nuclear test in 2017, but CTBTO analysis has shown that "it was mainly due to the subsequent shocks from the main one," Zerbo stressed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process has stalled this year, with the tensions having escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.

