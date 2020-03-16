UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Allows Docking Of Virus-hit British Cruise Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

Cuba allows docking of virus-hit British cruise ship

Cuba said Monday it would allow a British cruise ship to dock with five people aboard infected with the coronavirus and nearly 40 others in isolation with flu-like symptoms

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Cuba said Monday it would allow a British cruise ship to dock with five people aboard infected with the coronavirus and nearly 40 others in isolation with flu-like symptoms.

They will be repatriated to Britain along with all the ship's passengers and crew -- 1,063 people in all -- Cuba's foreign minister said.

The MS Braemar, which is carrying 682 passengers and 381 crew, had been turned away from stops in Barbados and the Bahamas.

"Following request from #UK government, #Cuba has authorized docking of cruise ship MS Braemar with small number of passengers testing positive for #Covid-19," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter, using the official name of the new coronavirus.

Rodriguez said Cuba would follow protocols established with the World Health Organization for receiving the passengers and crew.

Cuba agreed to the docking "in response to health emergency that might put the life of sick persons at risk," he said.

Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship's operator, said 22 passengers and 21 crew members were in isolation with influenza-like symptoms, including five who tested positive for the coronavirus at the ship's last stop in Curacao on March 10.

"We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship," A British foreign ministry spokesman said.

Cuba became the 12th Latin American country to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic after three Italian tourists tested positive last week.

A Cuban became the island's fourth confirmed case when he tested positive Thursday.

Unlike other Latin American countries, Cuba for the moment has announced no plans to close its borders, nor has it applied systematic quarantines for travelers arriving from pandemic-hit countries.

Related Topics

World Twitter Barbados United Kingdom Bahamas Cuba March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

6 minutes ago

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Local Governments to Redu ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road acciden ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatr ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.