Cuba Allows UK Cruise Ship With 5 COVID-19 Patients to Dock - Foreign Minister

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Cuban authorities have allowed UK cruise ship Braemar, which is carrying five people with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to dock at its port, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the UK government had requested permission to dock the Braemar on Friday. Havana granted the request due to danger facing the affected individuals. The passengers will be immediately returned to the United Kingdom via charter flights.

"Following request from #UK government, #Cuba has authorized docking of cruise ship MS Braemar with small number of passengers testing positive for #Covid-19. Sanitary measures established in WHO [World Health Organization] and [the Cuban Ministry of Health] protocols will be implemented to receive passengers and crew," Rodriguez tweeted.

London had previously asked the authorities of the Dominican Republic in late February to allow the cruise ship to dock, but this request was denied.