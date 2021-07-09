UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Approves Emergency Use Of Home-grown Covid Vaccine Abdala: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid vaccine Abdala: official

Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country.

The CECMED health regulator gave the go-ahead after Abdala's makers last month announced the vaccine candidate was more than 92 percent efficacious at preventing Covid-19 after three doses.

Related Topics

Cuba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nearly 60% of US Voters Believe Media 'Enemy of Th ..

1 second ago

Police seize smuggled dryfruits, arrest drug peddl ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court directs judicial officers to avo ..

5 minutes ago

PPP fails to address the people's issue: Aliya Ham ..

5 minutes ago

Canada, Mexico to Hold Trade Summit in 'Next Littl ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University announces summer vacations

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.