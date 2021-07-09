Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid vaccine Abdala: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country.

The CECMED health regulator gave the go-ahead after Abdala's makers last month announced the vaccine candidate was more than 92 percent efficacious at preventing Covid-19 after three doses.