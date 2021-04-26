Cuba Battling Large Fire That Engulfed Parts of UNESCO-Listed National Park

A large fire has been burning for days in parts of a Cuban national park that features on the UN world heritage list, the Caribbean island nation's president said Monday

"For a few days, Ranger Corps forces and environmental authorities from Holguin and Guantanamo have been fighting a large fire in areas of Alejandro de Humboldt national park, an important site for the conservation of Cuba's biodiversity," Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The UN cultural agency, UNESCO, says that the park boasts a diversity of ecosystems and species unmatched in the insular Caribbean. Its unique plants have adapted to the toxic underlying rocks of the tropical island, making the park one of the most important sites in the western hemisphere for the conservation of endemic flora.