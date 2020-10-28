UrduPoint.com
Cuba Begins Clinical Trials Of Its Second COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Cuban regulatory agency has approved Phase 1 of clinical trials of the second Cuban vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Soberana 02, the vaccine's developer, Finlay Institute, said on Twitter.

"We are pleased to inform you that Phase 1 of clinical trials of the Soberana 02 candidate vaccine, based on the Finlay Institute's conjugated vaccine platform, has been approved by the center for state control of drugs and medical equipment," the institute said.

Clinical trials of the first Cuban vaccine, Soberana 01, began in August 2020 and will end in January 2021. The study involves 676 people aged 18 to 80.

