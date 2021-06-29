Cuba Begins Trials of Soberana 02 Vaccine on Children Aged 3-11

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Cuba's Finlay vaccine institute has expanded trials of the Soberana 02 coronavirus vaccine to children 3-11 years old.

Earlier, Phase 1 of clinical trials in the 12-18 year old group showed no complications in the first week after immunization.

"Today, as part of the Soberana Pediatría clinical study [study of the Soberana 02 vaccine on minors], a group of children aged 3 to 11 were vaccinated.

The study took place in a colorful play format with the participation of clowns," the institute said on its Twitter blog.

The authorization to conduct trials on young children was granted by Cuban regulator Cecmed to the Finlay institute on June 25.

The results of using a single dose of Soberana 02 vaccine in the 12-18 year old group did not reveal any complications at the first stage of the study within a week after the injection. This week, the start of the second phase of research is planned.