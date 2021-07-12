Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government protests

Cuba on Monday blamed a US "policy of economic suffocation" for unprecedented anti-government protests, as president Joe Biden backed calls to end "decades of repression" on the communist island

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Cuba on Monday blamed a US "policy of economic suffocation" for unprecedented anti-government protests, as president Joe Biden backed calls to end "decades of repression" on the communist island.

Thousands of Cubans took part in demonstrations Sunday, chanting: "Down with the dictatorship," as President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged supporters to confront demonstrators.

The anti-government rallies erupted spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food.

The only authorized gatherings in Cuba are usually events of the ruling Communist Party, but according to the data journalism site Inventario, a total of 40 demonstrations took place Sunday.