Cuba Cancels International Workers' Day Parade Due To Fuel Shortage - Trade Union

Cuba Cancels International Workers' Day Parade Due to Fuel Shortage - Trade Union

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Cuban authorities have canceled the traditional parade at the Revolution Square on the International Workers' Day this year due to economic problems and shortage of fuel supplies, General Secretary of the Workers' Central Union of Cuba Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento said.

"First of all, the difficult economic situation facing our country, and, in particular, restrictions on fuel supplies have forced us to reformulate the original concept of celebrating the International Workers' Day on May 1, preserving it, but in conditions of rationality and maximum rigor," the union's chief said during a speech, broadcast by the Caribe tv channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, walking demonstrations of Cuban workers will still take place on Havana's promenade Malecon on May 1, the official added. Moreover, local rallies are scheduled in the majority of the island's municipalities for the week prior to the holiday.

More Stories From World

