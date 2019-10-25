UrduPoint.com
Cuba Condemns Alleged US-Backed Attempted Coup In Bolivia - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

Cuba Condemns Alleged US-Backed Attempted Coup in Bolivia - President

Cuba condemns alleged attempts of the Bolivian opposition and the United States to stage a coup in the Latin American country, the island nation's president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Cuba condemns alleged attempts of the Bolivian opposition and the United States to stage a coup in the Latin American country, the island nation's president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Bolivian President Evo Morales called the ongoing mass protests in the country an attempted coup d'etat, undertaken by right-wing forces dissatisfied with his re-election in the first round of voting. The protesters dispute Morales' victory, putting in question the ballot count. At least eight people were injured in the unrest.

"We are condemning the attempted coup and the disinformation campaign, destabilization and violence, initiated .

.. by the opposition and the United States against peace and public security in Bolivia. The prominent leader of Bolivia, whose indigenous peoples had been targeted by defamation for centuries, managed to turn the country into one of those with the biggest growth and largest reserves in the region," the Cuban leader said, speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

Diaz-Canel also condemned what he called US attempts to revive the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine and turn Latin America in its backyard.

