Cuba Condemns Attack on Its Embassy in Washington - President

BUENIS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Cuba condemns the recent firing at the Cuban Embassy in the United States, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Thursday, adding that diplomatic missions on the territories of other countries must be protected.

"Cuba waits for investigation into shooting of our Embassy in the United States. We condemn this aggression. States must protect diplomatic missions accredited to their country.

#SomosCuba," the president wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault rifle. The US Secret Service told Sputnik in a emailed statement that the man was arrested "for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," adding that no one was injured in the attack.

An investigation in the incident has been launched.