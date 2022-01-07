UrduPoint.com

Cuba Condemns New US Sanctions Against Its Officials - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 06:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Cuba has condemned the new US sanctions against eight officials of the island nation, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"The US government is persisting in its bad manner to impose its will on other governments via unilateral measures," Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He added that Cuba would continue to protect its sovereignty.

On Thursday, the US administration of President Joe Biden imposed visa restriction on eight officials from Cuba who are believed to be linked to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters.

