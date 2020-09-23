Cuba Condemns US Sanctions Against Russia - President

Cuba condemns US sanctions against Russia Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez said on Tuesday at the 75th UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Cuba condemns US sanctions against Russia Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez said on Tuesday at the 75th UN General Assembly.

"We restate our rejection of the intention to expand NATO's presence to the Russian borders and the imposition of unilateral and unjust sanctions against Russia," Bermudez said.

The president also affirmed Havana's opposition to interference in Belarus' domestic affairs.

"We reject foreign interference into the internal affairs of the Republic of Belarus, and reiterate our solidarity with the legitimate president of that country," Bermudez added.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Russia over various perceived misdeeds, such as involvement in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, election interference, and support of Syrian and Venezuelan governments.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Last week, the European Parliament refused to recognize Lukashenko as the winner of the recent presidential election and called for sanctions on the country's current leadership for alleged voter fraud and punitive measures against those protesting the election's outcome.