Cuba Crisis: JFK, Khrushchev Avoided War Because They Knew Its Horrors - Ex-Pentagon Aide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) President John Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev were determined to find a peaceful resolution to the Cuban Missile Crisis sixty years ago because they had both personally experienced the horrors of war, unlike today's leaders, which makes the Ukraine conflict even more dangerous, former Pentagon adviser Chuck Spinney told Sputnik.

On October 21, 1962, just six days into the 13-day Cuban Missile Crisis, Kennedy decided to impose a naval quarantine on the Communist island nation instead of launching an invasion military aides pressed for in response to the discovery of Soviet missiles, in what was the first of many moments the two nations narrowly avoided war.

The Cuban Missile Crisis began on October 16, 1962, when Kennedy was shown surveillance photos of Soviet nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba, 90 miles off the Florida coast.

During the intense talks that ensued in the coming days, the US president also chose to use the word "quarantine" to avoid comparison with the Berlin blockade.

Kennedy argued with US Air Force Chief of Staff and head of STRATCOM, Curtis LeMay, who told the president a quarantine was tantamount to the "appeasement at Munich," according to an audio clip from a security council meeting on October 19.

LeMay said he saw no other solution except direct military intervention "right now."

In a nationally televised address on October 22, Kennedy told the American public of the Soviet missiles in Cuba and his administration's plans to impose a quarantine.

He delivered a dire warning for the Soviets to remove the missiles in Cuba, vowing that the Americans would never surrender.

However, in the same speech, Kennedy also called on Khrushchev to join in an historic effort to "end the perilous arms race and transform the history of man."

On the day he announced the imposition of the quarantine Kennedy wrote a letter to Khrushchev that was stern but also expressed hope that the two leaders could agree to resume the path of peaceful negotiations.

Kennedy told Khrushchev he did not assume the Soviet leader wanted to engage in a war "in this nuclear age," that "no country could win."

Before the crisis was over Khrushchev would appeal to Kennedy as a "military man" who understands "what war entails." Having participated in two wars, the Soviet leader said he knew war ends "when it has rolled through cities and villages, everywhere sowing death and destruction."

These thoughts, Khrushchev added, were dictated by a sincere desire to "remove the threat of war.

"

Spinney is worried about the current standoff between the US and Russia over Ukraine because neither side's leadership experienced war like Kennedy and Khrushchev did.

"Today, the world is very different," Spinney said. "In 1962, the massive destruction and horrors of World War II were less than 20 years old. And the leadership of both countries was populated with people who experience real war up close and personal. None of the leaders today... have any war-related experience remotely comparable to either Kennedy or Khrushchev or their respective leadership elites."

Moreover, Spinney added, Western leaders do not even try to understand reality from any side outside of their own minds.

"When your self-styled elites are addicted to self-referencing when trying to understand the world, you are in real trouble," Spinney said. "I am afraid this kind of self-referencing mentality is now running wild in the West, particularly the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States... that is why I think the current situation is far worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Although the standoff between Kennedy and Khrushchev happened three generations ago, its lessons were still relevant today, Spinney added.

Kennedy experienced the horrors and challenges of war at the personal tactical level as a very junior US naval officer in the Pacific in World War II, he said.

Khrushchev, for his part, had vast experience with the chaos and destruction at the operational, strategic, and grand strategic levels of war on the Eastern Front, Spinney recalled.

"The Missile Crisis is now ancient history, however, the conduct, unpredictability, and chaos of war was not ancient history to the principal participants at that time - especially Kennedy, Khrushchev," he said.

Despite the leaders' desires for avoiding war, the conflict escalated largely due to near tragic misunderstandings that would have both countries on the verge of launching nuclear missiles.

Back-channel talks culminated in a deal that publicly called for the US to vow not to invade Cuba in exchange for Moscow dismantling the nuclear sites. However, the negotiators also struck a private agreement that the US would remove missiles from Turkey.

The crisis ended on October 28, when Khrushchev announced the dismantling of Soviet missile installations, while keeping the deal on Turkish missiles a secret. Historians have said the solution allowed both sides to "save face," in an exhibition of sophisticated diplomatic acumen on the part of the US and Soviet leadership.