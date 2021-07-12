UrduPoint.com
Cuba Criticizes US Statement Condemning Protests In Latin American Country

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:33 PM

Havana believes that Washington, which imposed a blockade on Cuba, has no right to make any statements regarding demonstrations in the Latin American country, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Havana believes that Washington, which imposed a blockade on Cuba, has no right to make any statements regarding demonstrations in the Latin American country, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted that the United States supported Cubans' right to freedom of expression and assembly across the country and would strongly condemn any targeting of peaceful protesters.

"The White House National Security Advisor does not have political and moral right to talk about Cuba. His government has spent hundreds of millions of Dollars for subversive activities in our country and imposed the blockade, which is the main cause of economic problems," the Cuban foreign minister said.

Last Sunday's protest was the biggest anti-government protest in Cuba in recent years.

Thousands of people gathered to express dissatisfaction with what they believe to be a lack of freedom and a degrading economic situation in the country. Some protesters demanded that free elections be held.

Protests took place in eight cities, including the capital of Havana. Counter-marches of government and communist supporters took place in five cities following the call from the president to fight back. The president himself personally joined the march in the San Antonio de los Banos municipality of Havana.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump intensified the trade embargo in place on Cuba since 1962 by adding 243 new coercive measures against the Cuban government over four years that remain in effect to this day.

