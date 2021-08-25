UrduPoint.com

Cuba Envoy Urges 'More Active' Canadian Role In Economic Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

Cuba Envoy Urges 'More Active' Canadian Role in Economic Initiatives

Havana would welcome increased Canadian participation in the island nation's economic development initiatives, which would prove fruitful for both countries, Cuban Ambassador in Ottawa Josefina Vidal told Sputnik

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Havana would welcome increased Canadian participation in the island nation's economic development initiatives, which would prove fruitful for both countries, Cuban Ambassador in Ottawa Josefina Vidal told Sputnik.

"We would like Canada to be more active, participating in all the plans that we have designed in Cuba for our economic development," Vidal said. "There are options, there are opportunities for investments, for corporation agreements, for trade."

Vidal noted that Canadian companies are already active in a range of industries in Cuba, including mining, energy and tourism, and such involvement has proven to be a "win-win situation."

The ambassador acknowledged the difficult global economic environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic measures, but emphasized that Cuba is an attractive investment option for Canadian entities - public and private - seeking to diversify their foreign trade portfolios.

Vidal pointed out that contemporary Cuba is "much more than cigars, beautiful beaches and good music." She praised the economic reforms undertaken by the Cuban government that allow more room for private sector and entrepreneurship as well as the country's biomedical sector that produces the majority of the vaccines Cubans receive, including the one against the coronavirus.

According to Ottawa, Cuba is Canada's biggest trading partner in the Caribbean-Central American subregion, amounting to more than $1 billion in trade annually.

Related Topics

Music Canada Ottawa Havana Cuba All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder ..

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder case

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' commences at NC ..

2 minutes ago
 CPO visits Pirwadhai madrasa harassment case victi ..

CPO visits Pirwadhai madrasa harassment case victim's house; assures investigati ..

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei edges down on profit-taking

Tokyo's Nikkei edges down on profit-taking

2 minutes ago
 Owner of Online Retailer Wildberries Tops Forbes L ..

Owner of Online Retailer Wildberries Tops Forbes List of Russia's Richest Women

2 minutes ago
 Two Injured as Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing ..

Two Injured as Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on San Diego County Freeway - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.