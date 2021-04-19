UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Gets New Leader As Last Castro Retires

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday replaced Raul Castro as the leader of Cuba and its all-powerful communist party, the party announced, ending six decades of Castro rule

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday replaced Raul Castro as the leader of Cuba and its all-powerful communist party, the party announced, ending six decades of Castro rule.

Diaz-Canel, 60, has already served as Cuba's president since 2018, and now also takes the most powerful position, that of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) as Castro, 89, enters retirement.

Diaz-Canel is Cuba's first civilian leader and the first non-Castro in power after Raul and his revolutionary brother Fidel, who led the country from 1959 to 2006, when he fell ill.

"Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was elected first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba," the PCC said on Twitter as the transfer of power was rubber-stamped on the fourth and final day of a party congress.

In his final address to the party last Friday, Castro affirmed a "willingness to conduct a respectful dialogue and build a new kind of relationship with the United States," which has had sanctions against Cuba since 1962.

But he stressed the country would not renounced "the principles of the revolution and socialism."The leadership change is not expected to yield any major policy shifts, and comes as Cuba battles its worst economic crisis in 30 years, sky-high inflation, biting food shortages, long lines for basic necessities and growing disgruntlement over limited freedoms.

Related Topics

Twitter Castro United States Cuba Congress 2018 From

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Says Tokyo-Washington Alli ..

2 minutes ago

Tallinn to Resume Air Traffic With Moscow From Apr ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Bowling Coach Waqar Younis not unavailable for ..

2 minutes ago

Survey report sent to Punjab detailing 37 historic ..

5 minutes ago

In the Champions League the elite have always batt ..

5 minutes ago

Prague Calls On Russia to Return 1.2 Acres of Land ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.