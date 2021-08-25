UrduPoint.com

Cuba Grateful For Canada's UN Vote Against US Blockade, COVID-19 Support - Envoy

Wed 25th August 2021

Havana is grateful for Canada's vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opposing the US embargo on the island nation and the support provided to Cuba by Ottawa and Canadians in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Josefina Vidal told Sputnik

On June 23, Canada was among 184 nations to vote in favor of a UNGA resolution calling on Washington to finally lift the economic blockade against Cuba after nearly 60 years. The United States and Israel voted against the resolution, while Brazil, Colombia and Ukraine abstained.

"Canada has been voting, traditionally, in favor of Cuban resolution against the US blockade at the United Nations General Assembly. I think this is a very important vote for Cuba, and we always convey our gratitude to the Canadian government for this vote," Vidal said.

The former General Director for US Affairs with the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed ending the 59-year blockade is of the highest priority for Havana.

According to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the blockade cost his country $9.1 billion in losses in a pandemic-riddled 2020.

Former US President Barack Obama had taken steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island nation, but the policy was reversed by the administration of former US President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba. The US blockade has forced Cuba to incur over $144 billion in losses in the six decades since its imposition, according to Rodriguez.

Cuba's ambassador to Canada also thanked Ottawa for its support in helping Havana combat the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude to the Canadian citizens, unions and members of the Cuban diaspora, who have been involved in fundraising efforts for the island nation and for a recent donation of nearly 2 million syringes.

