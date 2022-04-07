Cuba, Kazakhstan, Venezuela Say Will Vote Against Suspending Russia From UN HRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cuba, Kazakhstan and Venezuela said on Thursday that they will vote against suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Cuba, Kazakhstan and Venezuela said on Thursday that they will vote against suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

"Today we will have to vote against the resolution," Kazakhstan's representative said, adding that the suspension of Russia will not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

A Venezuelan representative said that the UNGA resolution is an "example of politicization."

Cuba called the upcoming vote unfair, noting that there is no issue of US suspension on agenda despite many instances of human rights violations.