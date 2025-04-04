Cuba Looks To Sun To Solve Its Energy Crisis
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Cienfuegos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Not far from the ruins of an unfinished nuclear power plant in the Cuban province of Cienfuegos, hundreds of workers are hastily installing 44,000 solar panels as the island seeks once again to reduce its reliance on oil to escape an energy crisis.
Forty years ago, the solution was thought to be Russian nuclear energy. This time, it is the sun. With help from China.
Dozens of containers with Chinese inscriptions are lined up at the "La Yuca" photovoltaic park, where forklifts loaded with solar panels weave between the concrete frames that will hold them.
"We are laying wires, digging trenches and installing panels," a worker on the project, to be completed in May, explained of the frenetic activity.
Cuba, an island of some 10 million inhabitants, remains highly dependent on fossil fuels to operate its eight outdated thermoelectric power plants, most of them online since the 1980s and '90s and prone to frequent breakdowns.
The communist government has approved the construction of 55 solar parks by 2025.
Five of them will be in the central province of Cienfuegos, that also hosts an industrial port and a refinery, and was chosen in the 1980s to host a Soviet-funded nuclear power plant that was aborted mid-build when the USSR collapsed.
Cuba's fragile electric grid has gone offline four times in the past six months, plunging the majority of the country into darkness, sometimes for days on end.
Most of the country faces near-daily outages blamed mainly on fuel shortages.
"More than half of all the fuel consumed by the country goes towards electricity production," Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy recently told state-run newspaper Granma.
