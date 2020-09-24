UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba May Become EAEU Observer State By End Of Year - Eurasian Economic Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

Cuba May Become EAEU Observer State by End of Year - Eurasian Economic Commission

Cuba may become an observer state with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of the year, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the bloc's executive body, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Cuba may become an observer state with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of the year, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the bloc's executive body, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The decision to admit Cuba as the EAEU observer state may be taken before the end of 2020," the press service said.

Related Topics

Cuba May 2020

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

11 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

41 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

1 hour ago

Slovakia Supports Process of EU-Ukraine Integratio ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Govt wants early ROW for laying 17-km pipe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.