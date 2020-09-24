Cuba May Become EAEU Observer State by End of Year - Eurasian Economic Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Cuba may become an observer state with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of the year, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the bloc's executive body, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The decision to admit Cuba as the EAEU observer state may be taken before the end of 2020," the press service said.