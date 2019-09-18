Cuba Must Increase Exports to Russia to Balance Trade - Ministers Council Vice President

Cuba needs to increase its export of goods and services to Russia and encourage a greater Russian presence in investment projects in Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas, a vice president of the Cuban Council of Ministers, said Wednesday

"Today, Russia is our second biggest partner in Europe. But there is a sharp mismatch in the trade turnover. That is why, we need to work together to increase the export of Cuban goods and services to the Russian market and reach a greater Russian presence in the investment projects in Cuba. All our work should lead to a more effective trade growth in both directions," Cabrisas said at the opening of the first Cuban national fair "Cuba in Russia 2019.

"

The fair is taking place from September 18-20 in Moscow amid celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is organized by the Cuba Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Russian National Committee of Economic Cooperation with Latin America.

The vice president noted that the fair had a great significance for Cuba amid US sanctions and the negative effects of climate change on the Cuban economy.

The Cuban authorities, in turn, invited a Russian delegation of enterprises to participate in the 37th International Fair in Havana and the Third Investment Forum, which will take place from November 4-8.